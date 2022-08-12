Ananya Pandey to Raveena Tandon, celebs spotted at airport

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the hot spot for Bollywood celebrities to flaunt their stylish outfits in front of the paparazzi. Recently actors Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were snapped at the airport in their casual yet stylish attires. Check out their looks.
Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were snapped at the Mumbai airport in their casual yet stylish attires.
Ananya Pandey was spotted at a private airport flying for Pune for her upcoming movie 'Liger' promotions.
Ananya opted for a casual yet stylish outfit. She donned a multi coloured crop top and teamed it with dark blue coloured trouser.
Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Mumbai airport. The 'Sanju' actor was seen in a printed white shirt which he teamed it with dark grey pants.
Raveena Tandon was spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai. She opted for comfy pastel white and green colour co-ord set.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android