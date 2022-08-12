Fashion

Ananya Pandey to Raveena Tandon, celebs spotted at airport

Airports have always been the hot spot for Bollywood celebrities to flaunt their stylish outfits in front of the paparazzi.
MUMBAI: Airports have always been the hot spot for Bollywood celebrities to flaunt their stylish outfits in front of the paparazzi. Recently actors Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were snapped at the airport in their casual yet stylish attires. Check out their looks.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey was spotted at a private airport flying for Pune for her upcoming movie 'Liger' promotions.

Ananya opted for a casual yet stylish outfit. She donned a multi coloured crop top and teamed it with dark blue coloured trouser.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Mumbai airport. The 'Sanju' actor was seen in a printed white shirt which he teamed it with dark grey pants.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was spotted at the airport returning to Mumbai. She opted for comfy pastel white and green colour co-ord set.

