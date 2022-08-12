Ananya Pandey to Raveena Tandon, celebs spotted at airport

MUMBAI: Airports have always been the hot spot for Bollywood celebrities to flaunt their stylish outfits in front of the paparazzi. Recently actors Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were snapped at the airport in their casual yet stylish attires. Check out their looks.

Ananya Pandey, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were snapped at the Mumbai airport in their casual yet stylish attires.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey was spotted at a private airport flying for Pune for her upcoming movie 'Liger' promotions.