Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda dazzle at Liger promotion event

Ananya Panday looked absolutely gorgeous while dressed in her neon co-ord ensemble which had been paired with white-coloured pumps.
Vijay Deverakonda's outfit was a mix of style and minimalism. He donned a leopard print shirt teamed up with baggy black-coloured pants and simple grey slippers.
Veteran south star Ramya Krishnan exuded elegance in her saree and flowy open hair that flew in the air due to the wind.
Ananya and Deverakonda posed happily for the paparazzi while also interacting with them. Both of them together looked adorable.
Ramya and Deverakonda, the onscreen mother-son duo of 'Liger' also posed together for some pictures.
Before moving inside the venue, all the three stars of 'Liger' Ramya, Deverakonda and Ananya, were snapped standing beside each other.
