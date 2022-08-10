Fashion

Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda dazzle at Liger promotion event

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming sports action film 'Liger' were recently snapped in dapper looks by the shutterbugs at Sun N Sand hotel in Mumbai, where they had come for the movie's promoting. Ramya Krishnan, who is playing Deverakonda's mother in 'Liger' was also present.