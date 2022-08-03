Suhana to Saqib: Pics of celebs flaunting restaurant looks

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai along with Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and Agastya Nanda.
Shweta Bachchan and her son Agastya Nanda were spotted in a casual look. Shweta was seen donning a light blue top with dark blue jeans.
Agastya on the other hand was snapped in a black hoodie paired up with matching jeans, and a blue face mask. He will be sharing the screen space with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar’s next ‘The Archies.’
Actors Saqib Saleem and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted with director Mudassar Aziz.
Saqib and Zaheer were papped twinning in a casual white shirt and t-shirt. Mudassar, on the other hand, donned a grey hoodie along with black jeans.
