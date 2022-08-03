Alia glows in maternity ethnic look, wears Rs 20K peach kurta

CHENNAI: Actress Alia Bhatt, who is promoting her upcoming Netflix release 'Darlings' and her big-budget film 'Brahmāstra- Part 1' with husband Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai. The actress glowed in a peach kurta set by the label Earthen.
Radiating thepregnancy glow, the actress paired the kurta with matching pants and golden kolhapuri sandals. The kurta was adorned with intricate yellow embroidery on the yoke and sleeves.
Check pic here:
If you wanna try out the Madhu Malti Kurta set worn by the diva, it is available on Label Earthen’s website and cost Rs 19,900.
Earlier, the actress took to Instagram and shared photos of herself in the teal blue silk-velvet kurta.
Alia is expecting her first child with Ranbir.
