Raveena Tandon, Gauhar Khan spotted in fuss-free outfits

This week, B-town celebs like Raveena Tandon and Gauhar Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in fuss-free, casual comfortable outfits.
Raveena Tandon, Gauhar Khan
Raveena Tandon, Gauhar Khan
ANI

This week, B-town celebs like Raveena Tandon and Gauhar Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in fuss-free, casual comfortable outfits. Check out:

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon had donned a yellow-themed ethnic salwar suit. She was wearing a maroon face mask as she walked into the airport.

The actor stopped and posed with her hands in her pockets as the paparazzi clicked pictures of her.

Raveena also posed for some happy clicks with her fans at the airport.

Gauhar Khan

Gauhar, who was returning to Mumbai was seen dressed in a cool forest green colored matching T-shirt and jogger pants.

She stopped for some paparazzi snaps. Gauhar kept her look simple with minimal makeup

Raveena Tandon
Fashion
Mumbai airport
Gauhar Khan
Fuss-free outfits

