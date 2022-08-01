Raveena Tandon, Gauhar Khan spotted in fuss-free outfits

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are known for flaunting their stylish outfits in front of the paparazzi. This week, B-town celebs like Raveena Tandon and Gauhar Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in fuss-free, casual comfortable outfits. Check out:
Raveena Tandon had donned a yellow-themed ethnic salwar suit. She was wearing a maroon face mask as she walked into the airport.
The actor stopped and posed with her hands in her pockets as the paparazzi clicked pictures of her.
Raveena also posed for some happy clicks with her fans at the airport.
Gauhar, who was returning to Mumbai was seen dressed in a cool forest green colored matching T-shirt and jogger pants.
She stopped for some paparazzi snaps. Gauhar kept her look simple with minimal makeup
