Sara, Vidya Balan & Nupur Sanon slay in style, check pics here

MUMBAI: A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a tie-dye print co-ord set. Sara was spotted outside Anand Pandit’s office in Juhu.
Looking easy-breezy in her shorts and T-shirt set, Sara was seen coming out of the producer’s office.
She kept her make-up bare minimum and didn’t really opt to accessorize her casual get-up much.
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Bandra.
The duo was spotted outside a café in Bandra.
Ira was casually dressed in a brown summery printed dress. She kept her face bare, without any make-up however she did amp her look with a silver oxidized earpiece. Ira’s Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare was dressed in his workout gear.
Vidya Balan was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi in Bandra.
Vidya was seen wearing a casual loose-fit blue polka-dot print summer dress. She also wore big, oversized glasses with it.
Vidya also wore cute silver ‘jhumkas’ and for footwear opted for comfortable wedges.
Kriti Sanon’s sister was also snapped in Bandra. The singer kept it casual in a Dolce & Gabanna pullover and yoga pants.
She was seen carrying a cute brown sling bag with fringe detailing. For makeup, the singer kept it to a bare minimum.
