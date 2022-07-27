Salman and Jacqueline flaunt looks in Vikrant Rona's event

CHENNAI: Upcoming film starring Jacqueline Fernandez ‘Vikrant Rona’ is going to be in theatres soon. As a part of film promotions, the team including Kichcha Sudeep, who cancelled last few events citing ill health, recently came together. The chief guest of the event was Salman Khan who shook a leg with Jacqueline and Kichcha Sudeep on stage. Check out more pictures:
As usual, Salman rocked the casual look in his ‘Being Human’ T-shirt and jeans.
Jacqueline looked elegant in a bright yellow floral print saree with embellished blouse.
She accompanied the bright saree with a pop of bright make-up. She gave a pop of colour with a magenta lipstick.
Jacqueline wore a ton of hand accessories in the form of silver oxidised bangles and bracelets. She also put a small black bindi.
It looked a lot of fun as Salman joined the team of ‘Vikrant Rona’ on stage.
Kichcha Sudeep looked dapper in a black leather jacket and denims. He layered the black jacket over a black T-shirt.
