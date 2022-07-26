Airport diaries: Ranbir, Manushi opted for comfy casuals

Ranbir Kapoor's most recent big release, 'Shamshera', seems to be struggling at the box office, keeping the actor on his toes. Kapoor is generally seen promoting his film these days and recently was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a comfy casual outfit on Sunday afternoon. The actor donned a white t-shirt and blue jeans, styled with a pair of Nike Air Jordans and his signature cap.

Manushi Chhillar was spotted at Mumbai airport and posed for the paparazzi before leaving the airport. The model was seen in one of the simplest outfits yet managed to make heads turn.

The Miss World 2017 opted for a black top and paired it with a high waist blue jeans. The actor completed the look with comfy black sneakers. Manushi made everyone’s day as she put a cute smile before the cameras.