Tara sports white crop top, snapped with Arjun Kapoor

NEW DELHI: Like Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria are the new BFFs in town! The duo have been spotted many times ever since they started working on the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'.
Apart from promotions, the two actors have been papped quite a few times as they stepped out for dinner.
On Saturday, the duo was seen going for dinner at a posh restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra
Tara kept it glamourous in a white bustier crop top and blue denims.
For makeup, she opted for a dewy look and amped it with a lot of blush and highlighter. She kept her hair in loose, soft curls.
As usual, Arjun kept it casual as he stepped out for dinner with Tara. He opted for a black and red chequered shirt with pants and black, clear lens glasses.
Arjun and Tara have been having a lot of fun promoting Ek Villain Returns. The two are often captured on camera cracking jokes and sharing fun banter.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android