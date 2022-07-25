Malavika Mohanan glams like an angel, goes all in white

CHENNAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan has certainly been upping the fashion trends. The actress shared photos on Instagram from her latest photoshoot on Monday and captioned the post, "A white to remember 🤍✨" (sic)
The actress was seen looking glamorous, wearing a solid white bodycon dress from Club L London with minimal makeup done by Niti Goenka.
For the accessories, she wore earrings from Louis Vuitton with a gold bracelet and paired with up with wearing slinky heels.
The actress, who is the daughter of cinematographer KU Mohanan made her debut in film industry in 2013 through a Malayalam film 'Pattam Pole'.
She has appeared in many Hindi films and acted in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master with Vijay and Karthik Naren's Maaran with Dhanush.
She was last seen in a Hindi music video 'Tauba' sung by Badshah and Payal Dev, which has created a real sensation with her trendy dance moves and outfits that match perfectly with the song that trending on YouTube and has garned 25 million views till today.
On the work front, Malavika has 'Yudhra' directed by Ravi Udyawar and films with Vijay Deverakonda and Prabhas that are still untitled.
