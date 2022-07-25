Malavika Mohanan glams like an angel, goes all in white

CHENNAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan has certainly been upping the fashion trends. The actress shared photos on Instagram from her latest photoshoot on Monday and captioned the post, "A white to remember 🤍✨" (sic)

The actress was seen looking glamorous, wearing a solid white bodycon dress from Club L London with minimal makeup done by Niti Goenka.

For the accessories, she wore earrings from Louis Vuitton with a gold bracelet and paired with up with wearing slinky heels.