Fashion

‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actress Kiara Advani dons vibrant satin dress

The ‘Lust Stories’ actor will be next seen in Dharma productions comedy film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actress Kiara Advani dons vibrant satin dress
ANI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently riding high on the success of her recently released films ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor was recently papped outside producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s office in Mumbai. Take a look at her outfit.

Actor Kiara Advani was papped coming out of her luxury car in a comfortable yet stylish look.

The ‘Laxmii’ actor donned a vibrant satin dress, as she struck some poses in front of the shutterbugs.

The ‘Shershaah’ actor opted for a no makeup look and accessorized her outfit with a green handbag.

As per various media reports, Kiara is currently in talks with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans’s next with actor Kartik Aaryan.

The ‘Lust Stories’ actor will be next seen in Dharma productions comedy film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Bollywood
Kiara Advani
Bollywood Actress
kiara advani botox
Kiara
Jugjugg Jeeyo
Kiara Advani outfit
Kiara Advani style
vibrant satin dress
satin dress
Govinda Mera Naam
Lust Stories

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in