‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ actress Kiara Advani dons vibrant satin dress

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is currently riding high on the success of her recently released films ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’.
The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor was recently papped outside producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s office in Mumbai. Take a look at her outfit.
Actor Kiara Advani was papped coming out of her luxury car in a comfortable yet stylish look.
The ‘Laxmii’ actor donned a vibrant satin dress, as she struck some poses in front of the shutterbugs.
The ‘Shershaah’ actor opted for a no makeup look and accessorized her outfit with a green handbag.
As per various media reports, Kiara is currently in talks with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for director Sameer Sanjay Vidwans’s next with actor Kartik Aaryan.
The ‘Lust Stories’ actor will be next seen in Dharma productions comedy film ‘Govinda Mera Naam’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.
