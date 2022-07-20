How to choose bed linens?

NEW DELHI: One does not need an excuse to make a small change in their surroundings. Adding opulent and luxurious exclusive soft furnishings can provide just the right amount of glamour.

Neera Chopra, Founder of 19 Sides shares a few tips to help you choose the correct set of bed linens:

Pattern

In order to establish the look and feel of your room, the bed linen you choose must be striking and appealing, not only to you but also to others. They should be bought or made to match the structure, theme, and colour palette of your room. I highly recommend combining traditional and contemporary elements on your bed linens to create the desired interior. Furthermore, solid colour bed linens are extremely elegant and complement any type of room decor.

Material

The fabric of choice varies from person to person, but it must be comfortable against your skin. Cotton-poplin sheets are the best option if you want something soft and light. Cotton is both breathable and soft, keeping you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Linens are not only long-lasting, but they also improve with age. Make sure to choose linen that gets softer with each wash. During the summer, they have a cooling effect and absorb all of the heat from your body. Cotton-polyester, pima or supima cotton, poly-blend, silk, flannel, and other fabrics are also popular.

Maintenance Free

The reason your bed linens must be maintenance free is that when guests and children visit, they are not always mindful. When it comes to bed linen care, you should always seek advice from the owner and follow all of the instructions. When using fabric softeners for cleaning, be cautious that the softener does not weaken the fabric because, in reality, they do not soften the fabric but instead damage it.

Thread Count

The thread count of a fabric is also important; the higher the thread count, the finer and coarser the bed linen fabric is. However, many companies today manipulate the numbers by using double twist yarns in a cheaper fabric. As a result, it is critical to conduct a background check on the company from which you are purchasing or customising your bed linen.

Weave

The weave of your bed linen improves its appearance. The way linens are woven has a direct impact on how they feel, and the two most common types of weaving are percale and sateen. Percale is a simple weaving technique that gives your bed linen a crisp texture with a matte finish. Sateen, on the other hand, is a one-of-a-kind weaving technique that results in a smooth, subtle, and luxurious finish.

Right sizing

Who wants their bed linen to be scruffy, vague, and not true to their bed size? If that's the case, no fabric or design can do justice to your choice. As a result, double-check the length, width, and height of your king, queen, or single-sized bed.