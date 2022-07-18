Ranveer Singh fashion game on fleek

MUMBAI: The ‘Simmba’ actor was seen acing the all-black outfit again. Recently, Ranveer was papped by the shutterbugs at a dubbing studio in Bandra

The actor was seen donning a black t-shirt that he teamed up with black trousers. Ranveer toped up his outfit with a black leather jacket.

The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor opted for a hat, classy white shades and white sneakers to increase the style quotient of his outfit.

Ranveer posed and waved at the paparazzi.

He is fun and bold and is one of the most daring ones when it comes to fashion.

The 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.