Airport look: Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna aces casual look

MUMBAI: Rashmika once again left her fans amazed with her sartorial choices. She was recently snapped at Mumbai airport.
She was seen donning white crop top that she teamed up with black skirt and completed her look by leaving her tresses open.
The 26-year-old seen carrying black backpack that increased the chic quotient of her outfit.
Apart from her casual look what caught our eye balls is the cute signature ‘finger heart’ hand gesture to paparazzi.
Rashmika posed for shutterbugs with smile and clicked selfies with her fans.
Rashmika will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'. She is also a part of 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She wraps shoot for Vikas Bahl directorial 'Goodbye' co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Also movies in her kitty include 'Varisu' alongside Vijay Thalapatty and the much-awaited 'Pushpa 2'.