Airport Diaries: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra jet off in style

Sanya Malhotra; Rajkummar Rao
MUMBAI: Ever seen a bad Airport look? We don’t think so! B-town celebrities sure know how to rock the look. Check out the pictures straight from the Mumbai Airport where a host of stars made a stylish appearance on Monday.

Sanya Malhotra kept it chic in a monochrome outfit. She paired a stylish white shirt with black shorts and a black half-sleeved blazer.

Sanya carried a wine colored Marc Jacobs snapshot bag and opted for black formal shoes for the footwear. She looked fresh as a dewdrop in minimal makeup.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, kept it casual in a black oversized Off-white T-shirt and blue loose pants. He also sunnies, a cap and a Balenciaga fanny pack.

Rajkummar and Sanya took a flight to Delhi to promote their upcoming film ‘Hit’.

