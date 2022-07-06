Anil Kapoor, Karan, Nayanthara, Nimrat Kaur flaunt travel outfits

MUMBAI: We get to see some of the most casual and chic looks at airports. ‘Airport looks’ have been a constant source of fashion inspiration for Gen-Z who have made hoodies and joggers their fashion statement! Although many celebrities weren’t papped at the Airport on Monday, let’s take a look at some of the best ones:
Looks like Anil Kapoor recently had a wardrobe change as he has been giving cool guy vibes lately. Anil Kapoor didn’t look a day older than 40 as he stepped out wearing the coolest jacket!
For the Airport, Anil Kapoor donned a pistachio-coloured jacket peppered with patches of Aztec prints. He layered it over a black round-neck T-shirt and black pants. The 'Mr India' actor topped it with a pair of fashionable gold-rimmed Lennon glasses.
Actress Nayanthara has been stunning us with stylish looks ever since she dropped pictures of herself in the stunning bridal lehenga. The actor has made several trips to Mumbai since her wedding and has made sure to keep her fashion game on point every single time.
Nayanthara was spotted exiting the Airport in an all-black outfit. Sporting a black bomber jacket layered over same coloured top, the actress kept it casual sans makeup and kept her hair tied in a high bun.
Nimrat was all smiles in a chic black jumpsuit. She gave off cool girl vibes by draping a blazer on top.
Nimrat was seen clutching a Louis Vuitton tote and her stylish oversized sunnies added a touch of glamour.port in an all-black outfit. Sporting a black bomber jacket layered over same coloured top, the actress kept it casual sans makeup and kept her hair tied in a high bun.
Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol was seen jetting off to Greece for a vacation
Karan rocked the casual look in a grey full-sleeved T-shirt that he paired with black denims.