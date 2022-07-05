Miss India 2022: Celebrities make heads turn at Red Carpet

Malaika upped the glam quotient by wearing a green diamond choker and a big solitaire ring.
She opted for a sleek look with makeup and hair. Malaika wore nude lipstick and went ahead with a dewy look on her face and kept her hair neatly tucked back from the front.
Neha Dhupia opted for a shimmery pink gown with cape sleeves. She kept her hair neatly tied back in a bun and went for a dewy makeup look.
Kriti Sanon made heads turn wearing an off-shoulder monochrome jumpsuit.
Kriti walked the red carpet in pointy stilettos and kept her hair tied up in a bun. Kriti even performed at the event.
Dino Morea raised the temperatures there as he walked wearing an embellished black tuxedo.
Dino sported long hair that he tied in a half-bun.
Host of the night, Maneish Paul also opted for an embellished suit and sported a moustache.
Actress Lauren Gottlieb also performed at the event last night. She opted for a beautiful, shimmery white evening gown. The bodycon gown had a plunging neckline, making the actress look extremely charming and hot!
Winners from last year Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand and Manya Singh also made a glamorous appearance at the event.