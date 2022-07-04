Five cool hairstyles for summers, see pictures!

Sara Ali Khan's bulb-braid look is perfect to go for this summer. To get this simple yet stylish hairstyle just tie a hair elastic or thin hair band every few inches down the length of your ponytail.
Try this messy twisted fishtail braid look of gorgeous actor Shraddha Kapoor. Perfect for every occasion and best to beat the heat.
How radiant and chic Jacqueline Fernandez looks in this high sleek bun with twisted front hair. This look will go with a formal as well as a casual outfit.
Have you tried this Kavya’s (Alia Bhatt) look from ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’? Then just give it a try as it will help to keep the short hair from falling on your forehead. This one-sided braided hairstyle is simple to create.
Now, what about this middle parting beachy waves hairdo of Kriti Sanon as Myra from her movie ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Keeping it simple yet apt for her role in the movie.