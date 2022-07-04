Bhumi Pednekar turns heads in swimwear

Bhumi acted coy in the second picture, seemingly hiding her face with both hands, smiling broadly. She kept her hair in a bun, however, she braided a small lock of hair which looked quite unique.

In the third picture, Bhumi surely stole the hearts of her fans with a piercing look, as she posed in front of the camera, placing both her hands behind her neck. Her no-makeup makeup look, with a shiny nude lipstick shade, enhanced her looks further.

As soon as Bhumi shared the pictures, actor Huma Quereshi commented, "Copy cat".

"My lobster," wrote Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Meanwhile, Bhumi, who was last seen in 'Badhai Do' alongside Rajkummar Rao now has another exciting project for her fans. She recently shared a video from Jodhpur where she mentioned that the shooting for her next film 'Afwaah' has begun.

In the film, Bhumi will be seen playing the lead character alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 'Afwaah' is a thriller and is being directed by celebrated director Sudhir Mishra. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, the film is a film based on a novel story rooted in the heartland of India.

The actor would also star in Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer', a suspense drama, which revolves around a small town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as they embark on a whirlwind romance. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role.

Apart from 'The Lady Killer', on the film front, Bhumi has 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Bheed', and 'Bhakshak' on her list as well.