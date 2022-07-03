Airport Look: Mouni Roy aces all-black outfit

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Mouni Roy returns from Goa with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's action-fantasy-drama 'Brahmastra'. Mouni's new look in the film has created quite a buzz amongst her fans. She was recently spotted at airport
Mouni was snapped walking hand-in-hand at the airport with her husband Suraj Nambiar
The ‘Gold’ actor was seen in a chic black co-ord set. She kept her hair tied back in a low bun. On the other hand, Suraj was seen sporting a casual white t-shirt that he teamed with light brown trousers
For makeup, the 36-year-old actor wore subtle makeup and bright lips. And she opted for statement golden-hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses for her look.
Mouni colour-blocked the outfit with a pink-maroon tote bag.