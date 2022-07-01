Stock up on items to decorate your homes

CHENNAI: Check out the list of places you can get really good home décor in the city
1. The Old Curiosity Shop:
The Old Curiosity Shop, which is an antique store on Anna Salai, has some really interesting items you might definitely want to get your hands on. If you are opting for a vintage look, the store has a variety of turntables, gramophones, antique floor lamps, typewriters, and other showpieces that will definitely be the piece-de-resistance of the décor. The shop also has a collection of vintage comic books and posters which will also do good as wall décor. The items are authentic, well-maintained, and worth the money.
Get the look: Vintage
2. Home Centre
Home Centre is the ultimate home décor store with multiple outlets in the city- in places like Anna Nagar, Royapettah, Nelson Manicam Road, and Velachery among others. Home Centre has everything you would need to deck up your casa; from furnishing to decoratives. It is the place if you are looking to replace your foamless sofa or maybe even ditch the dining table whose one leg seems to be shaky. The soap dispensers, soap dishes, and other toilet accessories are absolutely elegant with a unique sense of design and aesthetic. The collection of scented candles heightens the vibe of your home by pleasing your olfactics and setting the mood. The candles worth trying are- XOXO Romance, Lavender, and Vanilla.
Get the look: Industrial
3. Chumbak
Chumbak is a fun and quirky shop with items perfect for someone who is experimental and wants to try to add some contrasting colours to their living space. Chumbak is known for its loud and vibrant colours which is a personality in itself. The floral pillow cases with funky embroidered work add a splash of refreshment to a mundane and regular décor. Some of the items worth checking out are the tassel tales wall bunting, 9 doors wall art, the Begum wing chair and matching ottoman, and Trellis patterned floor rug.
Get the look: Bohemian
4. Kalpa Druma
Kalpa Druma on Cathedral Road is a haven for handicraft lovers and for people who want to go traditional with their décor. The shop has some really good wooden showpieces, wall hangings that look like they are right out of a western, Rajasthani wall hangings, paintings, and lots more. The cost is slightly overpriced and is not recommended for people with a small budget.