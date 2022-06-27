Fashion

In pics: Vaani drapes summer outfit with Louis Vuitton bag

Carrying coffee in one hand, Vaani accessorized her casual summer outfit with a classic Louis Vuitton sling bag.
Actor Vaani Kapoor
ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Vaani Kapoor, who has been busy with the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, looked like a breath of fresh air as she stepped out of a Big Production House’s office in Mumbai.

Vaani was all smiles as she waved at the paparazzi, outside the Maddock Films’ office in Santacruz.

Looking like a ray of sunshine, Vaani was papped wearing lime green pants and a basic white T-shirt.

Carrying coffee in one hand, Vaani accessorized her casual summer outfit with a classic Louis Vuitton sling bag.

She kept her tied down and opted for minimal make-up to go with the outfit.

