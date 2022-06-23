Varun, Kiara along with Anil papped at JugJugg Jeeyo promotions

Actor Kiara Advani slays in style at the grand promotions.
The ‘Badlapur’ actor opted for a casual look as he was snapped in a white t-shirt, blue bomber jacket and blue jeans. Meanwhile, the ‘Kabir Singh' actor was seen wearing a white cut sleeves top with matching pants.
The ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ couple posed in front of the shutterbugs and received a lot of wishes from the PAPs for their upcoming film.
Both the actors were all smiles during the interaction and posed for a happy picture together.
Anil Kapoor was also present at the promotions and was spotted in a funky blue kurta-pyjama and matching waist-coat, completing his looks with black shades.