Varun, Kiara along with Anil papped at JugJugg Jeeyo promotions

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor were recently clicked by the PAPs, as they promote their upcoming family entertainer film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor
ANI

Actor Kiara Advani slays in style at the grand promotions.

The ‘Badlapur’ actor opted for a casual look as he was snapped in a white t-shirt, blue bomber jacket and blue jeans. Meanwhile, the ‘Kabir Singh' actor was seen wearing a white cut sleeves top with matching pants.

The ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ couple posed in front of the shutterbugs and received a lot of wishes from the PAPs for their upcoming film.

Both the actors were all smiles during the interaction and posed for a happy picture together.

Anil Kapoor was also present at the promotions and was spotted in a funky blue kurta-pyjama and matching waist-coat, completing his looks with black shades.

