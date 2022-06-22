‘Ek Villain Returns' cast slay in style as they kick starts promotions

John Abraham was spotted in an all-black look as he wore a black zip-up hoodie jacket and matching sweatpants, the actor gave a thumbs up to all the PAPs.
The ‘Aurangzeb’ actor was spotted in a sheer dapper look. He opted for a blue t-shirt, black jeans and maroon leather jacket, completing his look with black shades.
Actor Tara Sutaria walked in style wearing a bohemian co-ord set dress, completing her outfit with high-heeled white boots.
The ‘Marjaavaan’ actor stunned everyone with her hot looks. She was seen wearing a sharp nose-pin, long earrings and flaunting her blonde hair.
All the actors posed in front of the shutterbugs. Apart from John, Arjun and Tara, the film also cast actor Disha Patani in the lead role. ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is slated to release on July 29, 2022.