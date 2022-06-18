Vicky Kaushal turns up the heat in latest all-white look

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share his 'all white' look from his recent Croatia trip and fans just can't keep calm.

The 'Sardar Udham' actor took to his Instagram account to share a few photographs from his recent work trip, where posed for the camera in a white shirt, white pants and black and white high-neck sneakers. The actor completed his outfit with black shades that reflected the sea in his backdrop.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen in profile rolling up his sleeves. He sports a 'Kada' on his left hand. In the next photo, the actor stares looking at the camera in style showing off his high-neck sneakers. Fans and admirers swamped the comment section of the actor's post with fire and heart emoticons.