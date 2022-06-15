Grooming tips for college students

NEW DELHI: Whether a high-achieving student or an average Joe, college students tend to have a hectic lifestyle with classes, internships, deadlines and more. But taking out time to take care of themselves is crucial. Today, self-care is important for mental health, physical health, emotional health and social health.

Personal grooming is an important part of your daily routine and says a lot about your personality. College-goers can make people notice and respect them by taking the time to stay at the top of their grooming game. From everyday classes and college events to orals and industry visits, grooming is essential for college students. Here are some tips on maintaining a good grooming routine and getting -- not just to look good, but to feel good about yourself.

Ensure adequate sleep every night

Having a regular sleep schedule is an important part of improving sleep quality. Going to bed every night at a fixed time and getting up at the same time every morning improves the circadian rhythm. In case you face trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, you can try these things:

Keep a journal of what activities lead to better or worse sleep. You may notice that certain foods, drinks, or stress factors affect your sleep cycle.

Avoid electronic devices before bedtime as they emit blue light that can interfere with melatonin production (the hormone that helps regulate our circadian rhythm). Try reading a book instead!

Develop healthy habits like taking short walks after dinner (but don't overdo it as you don't want this walk to wake you from slumber).

Skincare basics for that glow

As a college student, you'll be busy studying and working hard to earn your degree. But while you do that, don't forget to take care of your skin. Here are some tips for maintaining healthy skin while in college: Wash your face at least twice a day using a quality face wash.

Use sunscreen every morning and apply moisturizer before you go to sleep.

Try an at-home facial once a week to clean out your pores. Try using a scrub and face mask.

Use a face towel to dab your skin dry after washing it with warm water (not cold) so that you don't get chapped lips or dry patches.

Always use makeup products that match or complement your skin tone.

Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 when you're outside for long periods. This will protect your skin from harmful UV rays and avoid tanning.

Hair is an important part of your appearance

The hair on your head is an essential part of who you are. It's an essential part of your identity as a person, and it can also be a major factor in how confident you feel about yourself. There are many reasons why you should keep your hair looking nice and clean.

Wash your hair regularly with shampoo and conditioner (or use dry shampoo if necessary, but sparingly as it leaves residue on the scalp). This will keep the mane shiny, soft, and fragrant. Use a small quantity of hair product (styling wax or cream) to ensure your hairstyle stays intact for at least a few hours. You might as well score a date or two if you're consistent with trimming your beard or going completely clean shaven, whichever you prefer.

Keep your nails clean and neatly trimmed as well

Keeping your nails clean and neatly trimmed is an easy way to maintain good hygiene and feel great. Unclean or overgrown nails create a really bad impression. Trim nails regularly, so they don't get too long. Use a nail file to smooth the edges of your nails after trimming them with a clipper, or use an emery board for quick touch-ups. A nail buffer can also be used in this department if you'd like to give your nails some extra shine. Trimming your nails can also be therapeutic -- a good way of dealing with anxiety if there's something stressful going on in life.

Proper skin and hair care can help you feel more confident, and it can also give you a head-start for impressing potential employers or spark a college love story. There are a lot of resources available for learning about how to take good care of your hair and skin, including YouTube videos and free online articles. Additionally, there are many great books available on healthy hygiene practices. By following these tips, you'll be able to keep your skin in check and your life on track.