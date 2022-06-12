Madhuri Dixit slays in all denim outfit

MUMBAI: Denim never goes out of style. Seems like actor Madhuri Dixit Nene also loves denim outfits.
On Sunday, she took to Instagram and dropped a string of pictures of her denim look.
In the image, she is seen wearing grey denim pants paired with a matching denim jacket and a white t-shirt.
For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up and kept her hair open. She elevated her whole look by donning a pair of black block heels.
"It's a denim day. Denim or dayumm. #Sunday #SundayMood #Denim #DenimOnDenim," Madhuri captioned the post. Madhuri's denim look has garnered a lot of likes and comments.
"Rocking," a social media user commented. "How beautiful," another one wrote.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's original Hindi movie, Maja Maa.
A short teaser was also unveiled lately and it gave an idea that the film is a conventional entertainer, revolving around a family.
The project also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh and Simone Singh.