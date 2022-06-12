Madhuri Dixit slays in all denim outfit

"It's a denim day. Denim or dayumm. #Sunday #SundayMood #Denim #DenimOnDenim," Madhuri captioned the post. Madhuri's denim look has garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Rocking," a social media user commented. "How beautiful," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's original Hindi movie, Maja Maa.

A short teaser was also unveiled lately and it gave an idea that the film is a conventional entertainer, revolving around a family.

The project also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rajit Kapur, Barkha Singh and Simone Singh.