Chitrangada Singh dazzles in black bodycon dress

Flaunting her plunging neckline in a black gown, the actor gives major fashion goals to her fans.

The actor aced the look by posing elegantly and with her killing smile. For makeup, the actor wore a subtle- glam look with nude-glossy lips.

She opted for minimal statement jewellery pieces. The outfit that Chitrangda carried beautifully in the pictures, is by Fashion designer, Neetu Rohra.

Since her debut in Bollywood in 2005 with Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi' film from then on Chitranga has been in the spotlight for her roles and fashion sense.

On the work front, Chitrangda is busy with her upcoming film, Pawan Kripalani directorial alongside actors Vikrant Massey & Sara Ali Khan.