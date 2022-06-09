Sonam Bajwa headlines a fashion event in her home city Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: When it comes to fashion, each region in India is very special. Chandigarh played host to its first ever Blenders Pride Fashion Nights with actress Sonam Bajwa walking the runway as show stopper. Previously names like Priyanka Chopra and Malaika Arora have been associated with the event.

Bajwa states, "I feel very honored to be a part of this and doing it in my favorite city so I am going to cherish this and I thank everyone for this opportunity," said Bajwa. Blenders Pride Fashion Nights, is a one-of-a-kind travelling experiential property, celebrating each city's authentic spirit through fashion and style. A spirit that resonates with Pride and inspires today's creators to become icons of tomorrow. The 'Made of Punjabi Swag' edition featured an eclectic evening that blended fashion, culture, and music, celebrating the true Punjabi spirit of Chandigarh.

"I think Chandigarh is a perfect perfect example of a city or a place which is a perfect blend of modern and traditional. Sometimes when go to a mall here, I see women and men impeccably dressed in traditional clothes and are so confident in them. And on the other hand many choose Western styles like jeans and shirts and girls dressed in elegant dresses, they manage to merge two worlds in one," said the actress about fashion in her home town.

Bajwa was showstopper for designer Siddhartha Bansal who uses vibrant colours that mirror the region. Walking for Bansal, Bajwa states what she loved most about his designs was, "how he puts traditional with contemporary, and mixes it up, playing with vibrant colors together and traditional embroidery.