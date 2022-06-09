Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja ANI

Fashion

A look at Sonam’s most fashionable Maternity looks on her birthday

Sonam is one of the most fashionable celebrities and always is known for her style statements. Sonam is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy and is expected to deliver her first baby soon. On her birthday take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s top fashionable maternity looks.