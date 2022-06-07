Secret makeup tips from Cannes Film Festival 2022

Double cleanse your face and put on your vitamins first such as vitamin C, niacinamide serum or hyaluronic serum for plumper skin.

A good hydrating moisturiser that's not too oily is key. Moisturised skin will allow for the makeup to grip and last longer.

Before applying powder or foundation, wipe the skin with a rose-based skin tonic. Wrap an ice cube in a clean cloth and wipe the skin with it. This helps to close the pores.

Always apply light layers onto your skin and don't rush it. Allow products to settle into the skin before adding more on top. And finger tips can help blend products, especially cream based, into the skin for a flawless finish.

Highlighting any part of the face makes it look bigger, brighter and better. For bigger looking eyes highlight them. Brush a little at your brow bone, the inner corners of the eyes and the centre of the lids. All this highlighting will give the eyes a dazzling and bigger look.

To get the face contouring and jawline right, simply draw a number '3' around the eyes and cheeks. Then dust on the powder using a contouring brush and carefully blend in the blush.

This is an old trick, but it's a sure-shot one. To make lipstick last through the day, just put it on the lips then place a tissue across the lips. Sprinkle some powder to make the colour set. For quick lip gloss, take any old broken eyeshadow pieces that are left. Press them into a powder, squeeze a little petroleum jelly into it and voila!

For colours in lipstick, choose from light pink and mauve, which are "icy" colours and look cool. It may be a good idea to stick to lip gloss during the day. For the night, you can use brighter colours.

Add any face oil to your lips for a fuller pout.

Powder-based makeup when layered over cream makeup will last hours longer than just applied alone. Cream-based products, if applied alone, will sweat off the fastest. The layering of powder over cream helps to seal both products in place and create an unmatched lasting power.

Finish with a setting spray, sealing your look is the most vital and effective step to keep summer makeup woes at bay. While it adds a protective layer to your makeup, it also helps in setting the base to keep you worry-free throughout the day.