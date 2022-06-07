Priyanka, Anne, Lisa dazzle at Bulgari’s high jewellery event

The 39-year-old star wore a Rasario orange plunge-neck sequined dress which she matched with a spectacular Bulgari necklace portraying the fine jeweller’s trademark serpent design, embellished with a 25.7-carat pink diamond.

She also wore two Bulgari rubellite rings: a pinkgold ring and a Serpenti rubellite ring.

Anne Hathaway and Blackpink’s Lisa, both Bulgari ambassadors, sat front row with Priyanka, who sported their own prominent Bulgari jewellery.

The actress just began working with Bulgari, featuring Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa, Zendaya, and Chinese actress Shu Qi in the exquisite jeweller’s “Unexpected Wonders” campaign.

Bulgari later published photographs of Chopra from the campaign, showing her wearing the Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection’s Sapphire Flower Fantasy necklace.