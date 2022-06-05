Make Your Green Bathroom Dream Come True

NEW DELHI: This is a well-known fact that our planet has reached a tipping point and it is an urgent need of the hour to re-evaluate our lifestyle choices so that they have a lesser impact on the environment. This, of course, requires large scale change, but if we all do our bit then progress can be made in the right direction.



In the current scenario, sustainability drivers when renovating bathrooms have become critical given the context of global warming and the extinction of natural resources. This has led to a shift in design curation and makeovers of bathrooms. Going green doesn't mean you have to compromise on wellness, comfort, or luxury. In fact, the opposite is simply closer to the truth. A greener, more eco-conscious space exudes comfort, calm and simplistic luxury. Changing up your habits and greening your bathroom will help make the planet greener, your home healthier, and your personal health more robust.



The green bathroom of today focuses on the economical use of precious resources and the well-being of people. Finding an environmentally-friendly (or friendlier) option for almost every equipment element and building material is no longer troublesome. From choices of flooring and fixtures to designing with a recyclable and reusable mindset, one can easily help reduce pollution and save water and energy with just a few changes.



With this year's theme as 'Only one earth', mark the day with a pledge that you will do your bit towards the planet. Gaurav Malhotra, Managing Director, Hansgrohe India shares some tips to help you build and style more green bathrooms, and choose elements that are aesthetic while providing you with a lot of smart yet sustainable options.



Use natural materials for your fixtures



When you're considering renovating your bathroom, look around for cabinets made from environmentally friendly, organic materials. Natural materials are free from harmful, pollution-causing compounds and can be easily recycled later down the line. Countertops made from glass, wood, or stone give a prestigious, well-crafted look and are better for the environment than acrylic, MDF or similar materials.



Ventilation



Good air quality is an indispensable component of a well-designed, sustainable bathroom. The bathroom is usually the most humid space in the house and requires suitable ventilation to keep the air renewed, clean, and free from any infections.



Too much humidity in a concentrated space permits mould and mildew to grow, which can damage building materials and lead to various health issues. To keep the surplus dampness in your bathroom under control, install an energy-efficient ventilation fan. Bathroom ventilation fans have benefited from new machinery that make them more efficient than ever.



Air Purifying Plants



The addition of air-purifying plants can also help to improve the air quality in your bathroom, especially in the context of the pollution-ridden world we live in. Lush greenery will not only keep the air clean but will also add an additional element of beauty and gorgeousness to the space while keeping it minimal.



Switch your shower/ faucet fixtures



Swapping your water guzzler for resource-saving products saves water � and lets you enjoy carefree moments of wellbeing. AXOR One is powered by advanced Select technology thereby, allowing end-users to establish a new mode of interaction such as pressing down on its all-in-one controller to start or stop the water flow; turn clockwise to increase the temperature. The technology ensures volume of water is not wasted and is released in a controlled manner



Fill your cupboard with recyclables



Organic and paraben-free bathroom products, such as moisturisers, face wipes, fibre towels, toilet rolls, and shampoos all do their part to help the eco-system recover. Using eco-friendly ingredients and recyclable bottles is ideal for creating a greener more sustainable bathroom. Natural products are healthy for your skin and body, while also good for our world and future generations that will call it home.



Having said so, the thumb rule for eco-friendly bathrooms that the fewer pollutants and mould, the better the indoor air quality. It is only fair, that we make some small yet meaningful changes to re-purpose these spaces which have less impact on the environment and at the same time are stylish and sustainable.