IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor unveils stylish looks on Instagram

ABU DHABI: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is set to give a power-packed performance at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), recently took to Instagram to share some pictures of himself, looking his usual handsome self.

“A true blue coffee lover.” Shahid captioned the post.

In the first image, the ‘Haidar’ actor gave a broody look. He had sported a sky blue coloured jacket, pairing it with a high-collared white tinged shirt.

Shahid struck a stylish pose in the second picture, holding his jacket with both hands. He chose to wear the same sky-blue coloured trousers and matched his attire with back-brushed hair.

The actor, in the third picture, had his jacket removed. He posed wearing his sleek white shirt only. His piercing look made the picture perfect.