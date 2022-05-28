Abhimanyu, Shirley dazzle with Shilpa Shetty for 'Nikamma' promotions

MUMBAI: Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty stepped up the glamour quotient with their dazzling avatars for the promotion of the action-comedy, 'Nikamma'. The movie's trailer was released a few days ago and ever since, fans had been enthusiastically awaiting its release. On Thursday, the 'Nikamma' trio, Shilpa, Abhimanyu, and Shilpa were snapped out and about in Mumbai promoting their film.