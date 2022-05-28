Abhimanyu, Shirley dazzle with Shilpa Shetty for 'Nikamma' promotions

MUMBAI: Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty stepped up the glamour quotient with their dazzling avatars for the promotion of the action-comedy, 'Nikamma'. The movie's trailer was released a few days ago and ever since, fans had been enthusiastically awaiting its release. On Thursday, the 'Nikamma' trio, Shilpa, Abhimanyu, and Shilpa were snapped out and about in Mumbai promoting their film.
Shilpa raised the glamour quotient in a yellow strapless bodycon dress with a side slit that she paired with a layered necklace and bangles.
The vibrant pair of Shirley and Abhimanyu looked dapper together. While Shirley wore a metallic strapless top paired with black leather pants her co-star Abhimanyu chose to wear a yellow jacket over a black tee and same coloured jeans.
The two leading ladies of the film looked adorable as they struck a pose for the paparazzi.
Scheduled for release on June 17, the film marks the big-screen debut of Shirley Setia while Shilpa Shetty returns, after 14 years, in a full-fledged role in a film released in theatres.