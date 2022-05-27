5 ways to boost the value of your home

NEW DELHI: A well-designed visual setting is only one aspect of home decor. It has now evolved into a form of self-expression, almost meditative in nature. While establishing a distinct identity for its occupant,, it is the source of a sense of belonging. The value of such a space can only be measured in terms of the celebration of connection with the vibe and joy the space commands. When there is an opportunity to experiment with interior language, this feeling soars, increasing the value of a space not only in aesthetics but also in spirit.



Here's how you can indulge in interior play:



Fill up radiance and cheer



A well-lit space will always steal the show. Seek the advantages of good lighting by inviting natural light in through oversized windows or a dramatic lattice screen that entices with its shadow cast. Intensify it with reflective surfaces and light-colored colour palettes, a pastel or all-white aesthetic brings joy from the abundance of light. Mirrors, small or large, square, oval, or even asymmetrical, mounted on the wall or slanted along the floor, can also be used to create the illusion of a larger space with more room for happy happenings.



Consider a kitchen island with bar counters, dining space with a French window view, or a simple balcony sit out with a cosy loveseat lined by houseplants for a cheerful atmosphere.



Speak for purpose with your furnishings



Value is qualitative rather than quantitative. This idea is similar to essentialism, which advocates for a predominantly minimalist style that allows for only the things with which we associate a personal value in nature. It can be as small as an antique relic cherished for years or as large as a newly purchased multipurpose bench. The essential nature of the item takes centre stage.



Infuse the values of a sustainable lifestyle by underplaying furniture and accessories and increasing inclusivity for pieces like reclaimed wood tables, hemp throws, jute planters, and so on that spell sustainability and repurpose.



Allow for sleek profiles, geometric silhouettes, and neat trims that are timeless and versatile from a utilitarian standpoint. Create level viewpoints by installing large built-in closets across the wall, storage units beneath the window bay, and floating shelves along the lintel level. Downsized accessories should be avoided in favour of hefty, statement pieces such as an upholstered seater in a bright colour, an oversized pendant lamp hung from the ceiling, or a feature wall with spaced-out terrazzo patterns. Experiment with proportions and new boundaries of harmony with unusual furniture choices.



Accomodate versatility with neutral palette



Interior styling works best when it is set against a neutral backdrop. A neutral coloured moodboard is ideal for this, it is the scheme that allows old and new pieces of furniture to coexist and create a harmonious narrative. A neutral palette can be seen with earthen colours like Olive, Clay, Brick Red, Moss Green, or Cedar Brown, or as a straight Beige, Ivory, Gray, or Black.

These wall-based palettes can be given a timeless meaning by using unadulterated metallic tones like gold or silver, as well as unconventional contemporary options like rose gold, copper, or brass. You can also experiment with monochrome styles using different tints and shades of a colour. Keep the language of adaptability alive by keeping the finishes all matte or with a toned-down expression of texture with subtle stripes or fine textures that soften the visual appeal.



Bring in a work of art



The pieces that highlight a signature style tell the story of a space. Custom-made pieces in furniture and decor, such as wooden panels with stone inlays, tabletops with single-stone marble, closet doors with iconographic knobs, tapestries with printed artworks, and more, become one-of-a-kind interior finds.



Create a single point of focus by using feature walls to showcase some commissioned artworks in the centre with tufted fabrics lining the sides or an extravagant indoor garden to make the best first impression. Make the artistic elements stand out with light accents, such as a signature crystal chandelier hung as a spotlight for wall art, a triple pendant atop the focal point, or a flushed LED strip lining the backdrops of the television, vanity, and so on.



Give a digital edge to the space



Contemporary homes are all about smart character, the styling concept extends beyond still life to mobile elements that create a transitional effect. With mood settings and smart lighting systems that combine colour psychology and touch-free technology, home automation enhances the sensorial character of styling. There are tinted LEDs for common space false ceilings and low-light sleep modes for private spaces. Parties, family gatherings, and at-home celebrations necessitate projectors, digital installations, and other elements that set the mood.



On the other hand, for the growing hybrid homes post-pandemic, more integrated systems with interior design have evolved to cater to both the space's lifestyle and work needs. AI audio systems, task lighting controls, automated window blinds, and other technologies are ready to articulate home decor in a futuristic sense that will undoubtedly surprise us all.