Deepika leaves people awestruck with her jaw-dropping look on Day 8

Commenting, husband Ranveer Singh called her a "Queen". Her fans were amazed at her latest appearance.

A fan commented, "I don't know how many times my jaw has dropped at this point."

Another said, "Really Amazing, Fantastic, Gorgeous!!!! Don't have a word." One more fan said, "Giving out those MALEFICENT vibes!!!" A fan even called her, "The Mother of Cannes." Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.