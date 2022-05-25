Fashion

Check out the trendy airport looks of these Bollywood celebrities

Bollywood stars are often the talk of the town for their airport looks. Here are a few B-town stars clicked at the Mumbai airport, who dazzled everyone with their looks.
ANI

Shruti Haasan

Dressed in all black, actor Shruti Haasan was snapped at the Mumbai airport. The 'Luck' actor donned a printed tee and black coloured pants, paired with a chained neckpiece, that looked really cool and funky on her.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani chose the colour white and slayed with their airport look.Jackky could be seen wearing a white coloured hoodie and denim, teamed with a red coloured cap, while Rakul wore a white tee, paired with ripped high waist jeans. Both looked amazing in these comfy clothes.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rules hearts with an effortless look in a crisp shirt and white denim at the airport.

Alia Bhatt

Newlywed Alia donned a beige coloured jacket over a crop top and paired her attire with comfy pants to look simply amazing.

