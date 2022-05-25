Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes charm in orange frill gown

FRANCE: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone has been serving looks upon looks at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival as she walks the red carpet at the event. Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared several pictures.

She left netizens in awe of her yet again as she opted for a stunning orange gown dress. The 'Gehraiyaan' actor donned an orange gown frill dress and exuded charm with her smile. Her hair was styled in a messy bun. She completes her look with minimal makeup and customized earrings.