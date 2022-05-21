From Pooja to Malaika, check out funky airport looks

Bollywood stars never fail to set fashion goals, especially when it comes to airport outfits. Bollywood divas including Katrina Kaif and Pooja Hegde were recently spotted at the airport, wearing outfits that were both comfortable and stylish.
Pooja Hegde
The ‘HouseFull 4’ actor looked stunning while wearing printed blazer paired with high waist denims, as she returned from Cannes festival 2022.
Raveena Tandon
The ‘Mohra’ actor chose a blue printed co-ord set, paired with golden hooped earrings, to wear at the airport, which simply stole the show.
Malaika Arora - Malaika is seen with sister Amrita Arora, donning a Louis Vuitton brown-black coloured jacket, paired with a black coloured cap.
Katrina Kaif
Newlywed Katrina wore white athleisure jogger pants with the top, as she returned from her New York vacay. She elevated her style with clunky white shoes and topped her top with a denim jacket.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone wore an outfit that was both casual and flashy. She donned a monochrome cream-colored co-ord ensemble with black lace-up boots.