Hina Khan flaunts her red off-shoulder gown at Cannes 2022

The actress is now attending the grand festival of poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, ‘Country of Blind’ today.
CHENNAI: Hina Khan, who proved that she is a fashion force to reckon with, marked her second year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in style, after her debut in 2019. She attended the film fest for the poster launch of her Hussein Khan film titled ‘Lines’.

The actress is now attending the grand festival of poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, ‘Country of Blind’ today.

Hina took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the venue. Sharing the photos, the actress captioned the post, “#cannes2022 #frenchriviera In my favourite @ramialaliofficial".

"Ohhhhhhhhhhh wow wow wow.", commented Amruta Khanvilkar, Marathi actress, also friend of Hina Khan.

Hina Khan is known for playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 11 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

