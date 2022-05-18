Cannes 2022: Deepika opts for shimmery golden-black saree at opening ceremony

CANNES: They say that 'You can take an Indian out of India but you can't take India out of an Indian.' That's exactly the case with our Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member.

She just attend the red carpet ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival, wearing a saree designed by none other than Sabyasachi. Taking to Instagram, Deepika dropped a string of images of her glamourous look. In the images, she is seen exuding retro vibes with her golden-black shimmery saree. The 'Piku' star opted for bold make-up. Her dramatic winger eyeliner served as the major highlight of her look.