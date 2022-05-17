Deepika Padukone Cannes Film Festival jury dinner first look is out

CANNES: Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone along with other eminent celebrities attended the jury dinner last night at Hotel Martinez in France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2022, one of the prestigious film festivals.

Deepika Padukone is one of the eight jury members at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which will be held in Cannes, France, from May 17 to May 28.

On Monday, the pictures and videos of Deepika from Hotel Martinez went viral on her fan pages on social media. In a video, the actor was seen walking in style with a bright smile on her face.