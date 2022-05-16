FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week to be held in October

NEW DELHI: Following a successful edition in New Delhi, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Lakme Fashion Week (co-organised by Lakme and RISE Worldwide) is set to return for the next season of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai from October 12-16.

"The return to a physical format of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi was a welcome change after the hybrid editions of the past two years. It gave the designers the chance to showcase their creativity, up close and personal with the audience. With the same energy from the success of the previous season, we are happy to announce that the event will be back for its next physical showcase in the month of October. Keeping the spirit of the collaboration between FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week, we are very excited to bring the event to Mumbai. This edition, like the previous ones, will continue to transcend geographical boundaries and welcome a mix of designers from across the country", said Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI.

After two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the on-ground edition of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi in March featured one of the strongest curations of designers from across India.

The platform has continued to champion sustainability through innovative initiatives while also spreading messages of inclusivity and diversity.

The upcoming FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in October will build on this momentum with a stellar lineup of talent from across the country.

Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakme said: "The March 2022 fully physical edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week was a showcase of Lakme, RISE and FDCI's grit and determination to help the beauty and fashion community navigate through the new normal, put their best foot forward. We are extremely pleased to announce the return of the next edition of the event in Mumbai, after a glorious showcase in New Delhi. The FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week has always fostered a community that drives forward innovation, as well as growth and the upcoming season, is sure to set new benchmarks."

"We've received tremendous appreciation and support from the industry for bringing back the fully physical edition of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in March 2022 in New Delhi. Having said that, we are already focused on putting together an even stronger line-up for the next edition of the event, which will be held in Mumbai in October 2022. Much like the previous season, the upcoming edition will bring together the best of the physical and digital worlds, giving various stakeholders across the fashion community a world-class platform to showcase their creativity. We look forward to sharing more details about our plans for the upcoming edition, soon", added Jaspreet Chandok, Head RISE Fashion and Lifestyle.