New Delhi: Christie's Magnificent Jewels sale on May 11, 2022, will feature a superb selection of historic and modern jewellery, as well as two diamonds regarded as among the most exceptional gemstones ever to appear at auction.

'The Rock' is the largest white diamond ever seen in auction market history, weighing 228.31 carats.

The Red Cross Diamond is back at Christie's for the third time since its discovery in 1901. The intense yellow cushion-shaped diamond weighing 205.07 carats was first sold at Christie's in 1918, when it captivated collectors by being offered as part of the Red Cross Appeal. The Red Cross Diamond lives up to its illustrious history by being offered for the benefit of the International Committee of the Red Cross once more.

Max Fawcett, Head of Department, Jewellery, Geneva: "We are delighted to present the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction led by THE ROCK, the largest ever white diamond to be offered at auction and a landmark moment in the market. Alongside this the legendary Red Cross Diamond, which has supported those enduring hardships since it was sold at Christie's Red Cross Appeal in 1918, is offered with a share of the proceeds to be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross. With the very best quality gemstones, jewels from noble provenance and iconic designs, the auction represents an exciting opportunity for our international collectors this season."

The F?rstenberg Tiara, Exceptional 19th Century Natural Pearl and Diamond Tiara

The F?rstenberg Tiara, a pearl and diamond tiara bearing the mark of the famous Austrian jeweller Gustav Flach, is among the exceptional tiaras for sale from the 19th and 20th centuries. This exceptional piece of jewellery craftsmanship belonged to H.S.H. The Princess of F?rstenberg, n?e Countess Irma of Sch?nborn Buchheim (1867-1948), a member of one of the Habsburg Empire's most illustrious aristocratic families. A letter in the F?rstenberg archives, headed by jeweller Flach Mediansky & Paltscho, explains how the tiara can be transformed, from a full tiara appropriate for Viennese high society court balls to more moderate styling of the pearls, while the diamond motives can be worn as a necklace, brooch, or hair pins.

Belle Epoque Emerald and Diamond Tiara, Attributed to Marzo

A Belle Epoque emerald and diamond tiara attributed to Marzo is also on display. Lorenzo Marzo was born in Spain and moved to Paris in 1901, where he established his own jewellery brand. His Belle Epoque creations, first in Rue Saint-Honor? and later in Rue de la Paix, are distinguished by their elegance and fashionable taste.

Rosenthal's superior craftsmanship and passion for innovation and design are exemplified by a sapphire bracelet weighing 27.37 carats and a pair of multi-gem 'disc' pendent earrings in an important selection of Jewels by JAR. Rosenthal's work was honoured with a retrospective at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2013, the first time this honour was bestowed upon a living jeweller. The auction will feature a pair of sphalerite and diamond 'hard-boiled egg' earrings, 2011, which were on display at the exhibition.

JAR Sphalerite and Diamond 'hard- boiled egg' earrings, 2011

A Harry Winston necklace with a Columbian emerald of 40.41 carats surrounded by pear-shaped and brilliant-cut diamonds, a Bulgari emerald, diamond, and gold 'Serpenti' bracelet-watch, and a pair of Mouawad sapphire and diamond earrings with two cushion-shaped sapphires of 6.54 and 6.24 carats are among the signed jewels. A stunning Cartier Art Deco diamond bracelet will also be on display.

Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit, 4th to 18th May

Christie's Jewels Online: The Geneva Edit offers a diverse range of fine jewels and sought-after designs by renowned jewellers such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Graff, Cartier, Boucheron, and others. The sale features 249 lots with estimates ranging from CHF400 to 120,000, providing collectors with an exciting opportunity to acquire antique jewels, bold contemporary designs, and vibrant gemstones.

JAR Sapphire and Gold Bracelet, Mouawad Sapphire and Diamond Earrings and Bulgari Emerald, Diamond and Gold 'Serpenti' Bracelet-Watch