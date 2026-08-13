TNPSC Group 2/2A exam: Know the eligibility, salary and selection process

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) releases recruitment notifications every year for various posts under Group 2 and Group 2A. Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications through the Commission’s official website.

To be selected for these posts, candidates have to undergo two stages of examination — Preliminary Examination (Prelims) and Main Written Examination (Mains). After the examination process, candidates will be selected based on merit. As these are government posts, TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A employees are entitled to various benefits and job-related advantages.