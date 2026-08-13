TNPSC Group 2/2A exam: Know the eligibility, salary and selection process

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) releases recruitment notifications every year for various posts under Group 2 and Group 2A. Candidates who wish to apply can submit their applications through the Commission’s official website.
To be selected for these posts, candidates have to undergo two stages of examination — Preliminary Examination (Prelims) and Main Written Examination (Mains). After the examination process, candidates will be selected based on merit. As these are government posts, TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A employees are entitled to various benefits and job-related advantages.
What is the eligibility for TNPSC Group 2/2A?
Generally, the age limit for appearing for the TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A examinations is 18 to 32 years. However, the age limit may be relaxed for certain posts. For example, candidates applying for the Junior Employment Officer post may have an age limit of 18 to 40 years.
For most posts, age relaxation is provided to candidates belonging to reserved categories. Candidates must generally possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university; however, the specific educational qualification varies depending on the post. Candidates must also have adequate knowledge of the Tamil language to be eligible to appear for the examination.
How to apply for TNPSC Group 2/2A posts?
One Time Registration and Online Application: Candidates are required to apply online through the Commission’s website, www.tnpsc.in. Candidates must first register on the One Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission’s website and then proceed to fill out the online application for the examination. Candidates who have already registered can proceed directly to fill out the online application.
How long is the Application Correction Window for TNPSC Group 2/2A exam?
After the last date for submission of the online application, the Application Correction Window will remain open for three days, from September 13, 2026 to September 15, 2026. During this period, candidates will be able to edit the details in their online applications. No modifications will be permitted after the Application Correction Window closes.
Application link:
What is the salary for TNPSC Group 2/2A posts?
Salary of Group 2 - post-wise
Salary of Group 2A — post-wise
What is the TNPSC Group 2/2A syllabus?
How is the TNPSC Group 2 / 2A selection done?
Preliminary Examination
Main Written Examination
Oral Test/Interview (Group 2 Only - Not for Group 2A)
Document Verification and Counselling
Is there negative marking in TNPSC Group 2/2A exam?
No. There is no negative marking in TNPSC Group 2 / 2A?
What are the posts in TNPSC Group 2/2A?
The TNPSC conducts the Combined Group 2 and Group 2A Examination to fill posts including Sub-Registrar, Assistant Section Officer in the Secretariat, Municipal Commissioner (Grade II), Labour Welfare Assistant Inspector, Junior Employment Officer, Probation Officer in the Prisons Department, Senior Inspector of Cooperative Societies, Handloom Inspector, Senior Revenue Assistant, Executive Officer in Town Panchayats, and Assistant posts in various government departments.
A total of 821 vacancies have been announced.
When is the TNPSC Group 2/2A examination?
The TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on November 1, 2026. The date of the Main Written Examination will be announced after the Preliminary Examination results are released.