Lost Your Property Papers? You Could Still Sell Your Home Legally. Here’s How!

But here’s the good news: losing the original sale deed does not mean losing ownership of your property.

Under Indian property laws, a property can still be legally sold even if the original sale deed is missing provided the correct legal process is followed.

A recent Hyderabad property transaction involving an NRI seller highlights how important awareness and timely legal action can be when critical property documents go missing.

Why the Sale Deed Matters So Much

A sale deed is the most important legal document in a property transaction. It officially records the transfer of ownership from seller to buyer and contains details such as property description, ownership history, sale value, and registration details.

In most cases, the sale deed acts as the primary proof of ownership. Banks, buyers, housing societies, and government authorities rely on it during resale, registration, loan approvals, and legal verification.

Without it, property transactions can become significantly more complicated.