DT Next Guide | How to update your Aadhaar mobile number and email using the app

Summary:

Digital Updates: Aadhaar mobile number and email ID can now be updated through the Aadhaar app, without visiting a Seva Kendra.

Charges & Process: Mobile number update costs Rs 75, while email updates are free until Dec. 31, 2026. Updates require OTP and Face Authentication.

Added Benefits: Linking an email enables Aadhaar authentication alerts. Users can also generate or retrieve a Virtual ID (VID) through the app.

Growing Adoption: The revamped app has crossed 31 million downloads, with millions of users already updating their mobile numbers, addresses, and email IDs digitally.