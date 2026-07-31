DT Next Guide | How to update your Aadhaar mobile number and email using the app

Digital Updates: Aadhaar mobile number and email ID can now be updated through the Aadhaar app, without visiting a Seva Kendra.
Charges & Process: Mobile number update costs Rs 75, while email updates are free until Dec. 31, 2026. Updates require OTP and Face Authentication.
Added Benefits: Linking an email enables Aadhaar authentication alerts. Users can also generate or retrieve a Virtual ID (VID) through the app.
Growing Adoption: The revamped app has crossed 31 million downloads, with millions of users already updating their mobile numbers, addresses, and email IDs digitally.
CHENNAI: Updating your Aadhaar contact details no longer requires you to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enabled users to add or update their registered mobile number and email ID directly through the Aadhaar mobile application (Aadhaar mobile application), making the process faster and more convenient.
While updating a mobile number through the app will cost Rs 75, users can add or update their email ID free of charge until December 31, 2026. The move is aimed at encouraging more Aadhaar holders to keep their contact information up to date while promoting digital self-service.
The facility to update email ID came into effect on July 1, 2026, and will remain free for six months. The move is aimed at making it easier for residents to keep their Aadhaar-linked information up to date.
Requirement: The Aadhaar mobile application and Aadhaar authentication.
Steps:
Open the Aadhaar app and sign in.
Select Add/Update Email ID.
Enter your email address.
Verify the new mail ID using the OTP sent to it.
Complete Face Authentication through the app
Complete the required verification process.
Submit the request.
Processing time: Nearly 15 days
Note: The service is free until December 31, 2026.
Linking an email ID enables users to receive alerts whenever their Aadhaar is used for authentication, improving transparency and helping them monitor Aadhaar-related activity.
Requirement: The Aadhaar mobile application and Aadhaar authentication.
Steps: Login to the Aadhaar app – Select the mobile number update service – Enter the new mobile number and complete the authentication process as instructed.
Fee: A charge of Rs 75 is applicable for updating the registered mobile number through the app.
Note: This service is available only through the Aadhaar app and not on the myAadhaar website.
The initiative is aimed at making Aadhaar services more accessible by reducing dependence on physical centres and enabling users to update essential details digitally through a secure authentication process.
According to UIDAI, the revamped Aadhaar app has witnessed strong adoption, with millions of users already using it for various Aadhaar-related services.
An Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped directly to your Aadhaar number. It is designed by the UIDAI to enhance privacy, allowing you to complete e-KYC or authentication processes without sharing your actual 12-digit Aadhaar number.
Requirement: The mAadhaar mobile application and Aadhaar authentication.
Steps:
Open the Aadhaar app and sign in.
Tap the Virtual ID (VID) Generator card on the main services dashboard.
Select either Generate VID (to get a brand new 16-digit number) or Retrieve VID (to fetch your existing active number).
Tap Submit. Your 16-digit VID will instantly display on the screen and be sent to your phone via SMS
Note: Virtual ID can be generated once a day.
Within two days of the email update feature being introduced, more than 2.5 lakh users updated their email IDs through the mAadhaar app, according to UIDAI.
The revamped Aadhaar app has also crossed 31 million downloads in five months. During this period, over 4 million users updated their mobile numbers through the app, while around 1 million updated their addresses.
Download e-Aadhaar
Update Address Online
Generate Virtual ID
Order Aadhaar PVC Card
Book an Appointment to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra
Lock/Unlock Biometrics
New Enrolment for all age group
Update of any demographic Information (Name, Address, Gender, Date of Birth)
Update of biometric information (Photo, Fingerprints and Iris Scans)
Mandatory Biometric Update of children (attaining the age of 5 and 15 years)
Document update (POI and POA)