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DT Next Guide | How to update your Aadhaar mobile number and email using the app

While updating a mobile number through the app will cost Rs 75, users can add or update their email ID free of charge until December 31, 2026
You can avail a number of services via the mAadhaar app
You can avail a number of services via the mAadhaar appScreengrab
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Summary

Summary:

Digital Updates: Aadhaar mobile number and email ID can now be updated through the Aadhaar app, without visiting a Seva Kendra.

Charges & Process: Mobile number update costs Rs 75, while email updates are free until Dec. 31, 2026. Updates require OTP and Face Authentication.

Added Benefits: Linking an email enables Aadhaar authentication alerts. Users can also generate or retrieve a Virtual ID (VID) through the app.

Growing Adoption: The revamped app has crossed 31 million downloads, with millions of users already updating their mobile numbers, addresses, and email IDs digitally.

CHENNAI: Updating your Aadhaar contact details no longer requires you to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enabled users to add or update their registered mobile number and email ID directly through the Aadhaar mobile application (Aadhaar mobile application), making the process faster and more convenient.

While updating a mobile number through the app will cost Rs 75, users can add or update their email ID free of charge until December 31, 2026. The move is aimed at encouraging more Aadhaar holders to keep their contact information up to date while promoting digital self-service.

The facility to update email ID came into effect on July 1, 2026, and will remain free for six months. The move is aimed at making it easier for residents to keep their Aadhaar-linked information up to date.

How to update Email ID via mAadhar app?

Requirement: The Aadhaar mobile application and Aadhaar authentication.

Steps:

  1. Open the Aadhaar app and sign in.

  2. Select Add/Update Email ID.

  3. Enter your email address.

  4. Verify the new mail ID using the OTP sent to it.

  5. Complete Face Authentication through the app

  6. Complete the required verification process.

  7. Submit the request.

Processing time: Nearly 15 days

Note: The service is free until December 31, 2026.

Why should we link email ID with Aadhaar card?

Linking an email ID enables users to receive alerts whenever their Aadhaar is used for authentication, improving transparency and helping them monitor Aadhaar-related activity.

How to update Mobile Number via mAadhaar App?

Requirement: The Aadhaar mobile application and Aadhaar authentication.

Steps: Login to the Aadhaar app – Select the mobile number update service – Enter the new mobile number and complete the authentication process as instructed.

Fee: A charge of Rs 75 is applicable for updating the registered mobile number through the app.

Note: This service is available only through the Aadhaar app and not on the myAadhaar website.

You can avail a number of services via the mAadhaar app
Applying for Aadhaar or updating details? Here is a step-by-step guide via UIDAI

Why has UIDAI introduced digital facility of Aadhaar services?

The initiative is aimed at making Aadhaar services more accessible by reducing dependence on physical centres and enabling users to update essential details digitally through a secure authentication process.

According to UIDAI, the revamped Aadhaar app has witnessed strong adoption, with millions of users already using it for various Aadhaar-related services.

What is an Aadhar Virtual ID service on mAadhaar App?

An Aadhaar Virtual ID (VID) is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped directly to your Aadhaar number. It is designed by the UIDAI to enhance privacy, allowing you to complete e-KYC or authentication processes without sharing your actual 12-digit Aadhaar number.

How to create Virtual ID via mAadhaar App?

Requirement: The mAadhaar mobile application and Aadhaar authentication.

Steps:

  1. Open the Aadhaar app and sign in.

  2. Tap the Virtual ID (VID) Generator card on the main services dashboard.

  3. Select either Generate VID (to get a brand new 16-digit number) or Retrieve VID (to fetch your existing active number).

  4. Tap Submit. Your 16-digit VID will instantly display on the screen and be sent to your phone via SMS

Note: Virtual ID can be generated once a day.

What is the growing adoption data of Aadhaar's digital services?

Within two days of the email update feature being introduced, more than 2.5 lakh users updated their email IDs through the mAadhaar app, according to UIDAI.

The revamped Aadhaar app has also crossed 31 million downloads in five months. During this period, over 4 million users updated their mobile numbers through the app, while around 1 million updated their addresses.

What you can do online via the myAadhaar website?

  • Download e-Aadhaar

  • Update Address Online

  • Generate Virtual ID

  • Order Aadhaar PVC Card

  • Book an Appointment to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra

  • Lock/Unlock Biometrics

What requires a visit to an Aadhaar Seva Kendra?

  • New Enrolment for all age group

  • Update of any demographic Information (Name, Address, Gender, Date of Birth)

  • Update of biometric information (Photo, Fingerprints and Iris Scans)

  • Mandatory Biometric Update of children (attaining the age of 5 and 15 years)

  • Document update (POI and POA)

Resources:

1. Download Aaadhaar app

2. Visit myAadhaar site for more info

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