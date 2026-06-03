Explainers

Applying for Aadhaar or updating details? Here is a step-by-step guide via UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a very easy user-friendly facility for Aadhaar card holders. This new system will be very useful especially for citizens who are migrating to another city for work or education
Aadhaar card
Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India
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CHENNAI: Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, is a 12-digit unique identification number that serves as a key proof of identity and address for residents across India. With over 138 crore Aadhaar cards issued, it is the most widely used form of identification in the country. Wondering how to apply for one or update details on your existing card? Read our clear guide below. 

1. How to apply for a new Aadhaar card?

Applying for a new Aadhaar card is free of cost, and you must visit an enrolment centre in person as biometrics are required.

Steps:

1. Locate a Centre: Find the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra via the "Bhuvan Aadhaar" portal on the UIDAI website. The applicant can avail a prior appointment which is recommended. However, many centres allow walk-ins as well

2. Fill the enrolment form (available online or at the centre)

3. Submit Documents: Provide original copies of Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA)

  • Examples: Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, Bank Passbook, Electricity Bill

  • In case the applicant is a child: Birth Certificate is mandatory for children born after October 1, 2023

4. Provide Biometrics: The staff at the centre will capture your photograph, 10 fingerprints, and both iris scans

5. Collect the acknowledgement slip containing your 14-digit Enrolment ID (EID) to track status

What is the important eligibility rule? 

You are eligible to enrol for aadhar if you have resided in India for 182 days or more in the 12 months immediately preceding the application.

2. How to update Aadhaar details?

There are two ways to update, depending on the change required.

How to update Aadhaar details online?

This is possible both through website and myAadhaar mobile application

Requirement: Registered mobile number (for OTP)

Steps: Login to myAadhaar portal – Select "Update Address" – Upload scanned copy of valid address proof (PoA) – Submit to get URN (Update Request Number).

Fee: A charge of Rs 75 is applicable for updating the registered mobile number through the app.

Note: Document upload for the process is mandatory and will be rejected if the address does not match the proof exactly.

How to update Mobile Number Update via myAadhaar App? 

Requirement: The myAadhaar mobile application and Aadhaar authentication.

Steps: Login to the myAadhaar app – Select the mobile number update service – Enter the new mobile number and complete the authentication process as instructed.

Fee: A charge of Rs 75 is applicable for updating the registered mobile number through the app.

Note: This service is available only through the myAadhaar app and not on the myAadhaar website.

How to update Aadhaar Offline (At Seva Kendra)

A visit to a centre is mandatory for: Name change, gender change, date of birth (DoB) correction, linking or updating of mobile number, email update or biometric updates (photo, fingerprint, iris).

Steps:

  1. Visit any aadhaar seva kendra or enrolment centre

  2. Fill the "Aadhaar Update Form" or "Correction Form"

  3. Provide original supporting documents for the change requested

    Your biometrics (fingerprints or iris) will be verified to confirm identity

  4. A fee is applicable for the same (generally around Rs 50- Rs 100 depending on the update)

  5. Collect Update Request Number (URN)

What is the processing time? 

· Offline Updates: Up to 30 days (sometimes up to 90 days depending on verification) .

· Online Update: Generally faster (approximately around 7-10 days), though UIDAI standard timelines apply.

3. What to do if Aadhaar is lost

You do not need to file an FIR as Aadhaar is a digital identity and the physical card is just a printout.

 Complete Process for Lost Aadhaar

1. Retrieve UID/EID Online (If mobile linked): Visit UIDAI website - "Retrieve Lost UID/EID" - Enter Full Name and Registered Mobile - Get number via SMS .

2. Retrieve Offline (If mobile number is not linked):

   – Call toll-free helpline 1947 to assist in retrieving your EID based on demographics.

   – Visit an enrollment centre, provide demographics and give biometric authentication. The operator will print your e-Aadhaar for a fee of Rs 30 .

3. Download e-Aadhaar: Once you know your UID, download the password-protected PDF from UIDAI. This is legally valid.

4. Order PVC Card (optional): You can order a physical reprint via the "Order Aadhaar PVC Card" service on myAadhaar. A revised fee of Rs 75 has come into effect from January 1, 2026.

What are the additional details for Aadhar application or updation?

Process of application for Resident Foreign Nationals (RFNs): 

If you are a foreign national residing in India, you are eligible for an Aadhaar. You must have resided in India for 182 days or more in the last 12 months. A valid foreign passport and valid Indian Visa or OCI card are mandatory .

Process for NRI Enrolment: A valid Indian Passport is mandatory as Proof of Identity (PoI). There is no minimum residency requirement for NRIs applying for Aadhaar .

Processing Time for adults and children: While for adults, Aadhaar generation may take up to 180 days if demographic or biometric verification is required, Aadhar is generated within 30 days for children. 

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