DT Next Explains: What the Harish Rana verdict means for passive euthanasia in India

Rana, a student from Ghaziabad studying at Panjab University, suffered severe head injuries in 2013 after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation. Since then, he has remained in an irreversible permanent vegetative state with 100 per cent disability.

He survives only through clinically assisted nutrition and hydration administered via a feeding tube. Doctors said the treatment merely sustains biological survival and offers no possibility of recovery.

Accepting medical opinion, the Supreme Court allowed doctors to withdraw life-sustaining support. A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan directed AIIMS to admit Rana to palliative care before the medical treatment is withdrawn.